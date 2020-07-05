Godzilla: King Of the Monsters Actor Reveals The ‘Major’ Difference Between Playing A Human And A Creature

The way I approach acting for creature roles vs "human" roles are almost the same. My character still has intentions and backstory that motivate my actions, but there is one major difference. Usually, creature roles involve a large amount of movement while under heavy prosthetics, makeup, or a full bodysuit, which is something I have to take into consideration when performing. Will my movement look the same through my prosthetic? Do I need to over or under exaggerate my movement based on how thick my suit is?