‘Gory, Horny, Relevant.’ Sinners Has Screened, And People Are ‘Floored’ By Michael B. Jordan’s Upcoming Horror Movie

First reactions are here!

Michael B. Jordan in Sinners.
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

We’re only a few months into the 2025 movie calendar, and so far, horror fans have been feasting on titles like Presence and Companion, and believe me, there’s still plenty of upcoming horror films to be excited about. One of those is Sinners, an original vampire tale from Creed and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, making his first foray into the genre. The Sinners trailer already got us crazy excited for this release, and these first reactions to screenings only add to that.

Naturally, Ryan Coogler has recruited Michael B. Jordan to star in the film as twin brothers Smoke and Stack, who return to their hometown to leave their troubled life behind. Sinners doesn’t hit theaters until April 18, so it seems promising that Warner Bros. is already allowing critics and others to talk about it. Reading social media posts like the one from Liam Crowley of ScreenRant, it’s not hard to see why. Crowley writes:

SINNERS is the best film of the year (so far). Coogler + Michael B. got the sauce to a level you can't fathom. Every music number had me breathless - especially that oner. Shoutout authentic Irish tunes one time. WB has a hot new, *original* franchise on its hands.

Alongside Michael B. Jordan, the movie stars Jack O’Connell and Academy Award nominee Hailee Steinfeld. Jordan complimented Steinfeld’s performance in Sinners, saying it’s going to open fans’ eyes to just how talented she is. Peter Gray certainly has no complaints, as the critic calls her a “minx” and says:

Sinners is exactly the vampire joint you’d expect Ryan Coogler to make. The way he interweaves music to make it its own character is masterful. Michael B. Jordan is superb, Jack O’Connell enjoyably unsettling, Hailee Steinfed a minx in the best way. Gory, horny, relevant.

Hailee Steinfeld herself has said she’s psyched for people to see her in this role, though she warns that it’s a much bolder part than she’s accustomed to playing. BJ Colango of SlashFilm mentions the sexiness of the movie, praising this new direction for Ryan Coogler. Colango writes:

Ryan Coogler has solidified his place as one of the greats (more than he already has) with Sinners. As good as you think it’s going to be, it’s better. Scary, SEXY, and social commentary with a hell of a bite. See it in theaters or miss one of the best films of the year.

That critic isn’t alone in saying that you not only need to see this movie in the theater, but on the biggest screen possible. Brandon Norwood of Film Blerds says:

SINNERS is a melting pot of various things with the foundation being blues, vampires, & supernatural folklore. Floored by it. Strong characters that remind me of people I know. See it in IMAX. Can't imagine seeing it any other way.

Drew Taylor of The Wrap says the director has outdone himself, as has the cast, giving a special shoutout to R&B singer Miles Caton in his film debut. Taylor writes:

Sinners! Dear lord I loved this movie. Maybe my favorite Ryan Coogler movie — so scary and thoughtful and emotional and bold. Michael B Jordan is genuinely incredible but the standout is newcomer Miles Canton. Ludwig’s score is next level. What an astounding achievement. 🧛

Even legendary filmmaker Spike Lee is raving about Sinners, saying it was his “greatest experience” watching a film in years. He praised everything from the storytelling to production design, costuming, score and songs.

Dana Abercromby of the Koalition is similarly in awe following the screening, writing on social media:

I’m in awe of Michael B Jordan as twins searching for freedom in this expertly crafted tale. Sinners is not just about vampires but is a musical journey into the birth of blues, its influence, southern culture, oppression & regret. Sinners is a literal & spiritual fight 4 survival & acceptance.

Many of the first reactions mention the music, and Zachary Lee of RogerEbert.com calls Sinners a “love letter to the blues,” which is definitely something I haven’t read about any other vampire movie. Lee says:

Sinners: Ryan Coogler’s sweaty, sexy, blood soaked invitation to meet the ancestors. A love letter to the Blues baptized in genre thrills. No one’s making films like him w/ such style, grace, & groove that interrogate the hypocritical boundaries we draw btwn the sacred & secular.

Many people were already excited about Sinners, and these first reactions are only going to amp up the intensity ahead of its Easter weekend release. If you’re taking the advice of those who attended early screenings, you’ll want to see this one in theaters or IMAX if available, but either way, take this as your sign to start making plans for Friday, April 18.

