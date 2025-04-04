‘Gory, Horny, Relevant.’ Sinners Has Screened, And People Are ‘Floored’ By Michael B. Jordan’s Upcoming Horror Movie
First reactions are here!
We’re only a few months into the 2025 movie calendar, and so far, horror fans have been feasting on titles like Presence and Companion, and believe me, there’s still plenty of upcoming horror films to be excited about. One of those is Sinners, an original vampire tale from Creed and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, making his first foray into the genre. The Sinners trailer already got us crazy excited for this release, and these first reactions to screenings only add to that.
Naturally, Ryan Coogler has recruited Michael B. Jordan to star in the film as twin brothers Smoke and Stack, who return to their hometown to leave their troubled life behind. Sinners doesn’t hit theaters until April 18, so it seems promising that Warner Bros. is already allowing critics and others to talk about it. Reading social media posts like the one from Liam Crowley of ScreenRant, it’s not hard to see why. Crowley writes:
Alongside Michael B. Jordan, the movie stars Jack O’Connell and Academy Award nominee Hailee Steinfeld. Jordan complimented Steinfeld’s performance in Sinners, saying it’s going to open fans’ eyes to just how talented she is. Peter Gray certainly has no complaints, as the critic calls her a “minx” and says:
Hailee Steinfeld herself has said she’s psyched for people to see her in this role, though she warns that it’s a much bolder part than she’s accustomed to playing. BJ Colango of SlashFilm mentions the sexiness of the movie, praising this new direction for Ryan Coogler. Colango writes:
That critic isn’t alone in saying that you not only need to see this movie in the theater, but on the biggest screen possible. Brandon Norwood of Film Blerds says:
Drew Taylor of The Wrap says the director has outdone himself, as has the cast, giving a special shoutout to R&B singer Miles Caton in his film debut. Taylor writes:
Even legendary filmmaker Spike Lee is raving about Sinners, saying it was his “greatest experience” watching a film in years. He praised everything from the storytelling to production design, costuming, score and songs.
Dana Abercromby of the Koalition is similarly in awe following the screening, writing on social media:
Many of the first reactions mention the music, and Zachary Lee of RogerEbert.com calls Sinners a “love letter to the blues,” which is definitely something I haven’t read about any other vampire movie. Lee says:
Many people were already excited about Sinners, and these first reactions are only going to amp up the intensity ahead of its Easter weekend release. If you’re taking the advice of those who attended early screenings, you’ll want to see this one in theaters or IMAX if available, but either way, take this as your sign to start making plans for Friday, April 18.
