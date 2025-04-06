Harry Potter TV Series Casting Rumors Are Everywhere, And One Actor Responded To Claims He’s Playing Hagrid

Just like the Harry Potter movies introduced millennials to phenomenal actors like Alan Rickman, Maggie Smith, and Jason Isaacs, the streaming series plans to do something similar for the next generation. While we know for sure John Lithgow has officially been cast as Dumbledore , other actors are rumored to be in negotiations for a role. As those possibilities swirl online, one actor has responded to the Internet chatter about him possibly playing Hagrid, and that actor would be none other than Nick Frost.

The role of Hogwarts gamekeeper, Rubeus Hagrid, was first played by the late Robbie Coltrane . As the Scottish actor had heartwarming chemistry with the young cast and knew how to be so lovable on screen, those will undoubtedly be some big shoes to fill. In terms of who will take on the memorable role for the Harry Potter series (which will stream on your Max subscription ), casting is unconfirmed just now.

However, there’s been a rumor floating around that the English frontrunner is Nick Frost as reports from the trades even mentioned the actor was "nearing a deal" to take on the iconic character. Yet, at an AwesomeCon panel (via Screenrant), the British comedian got real about the prospect.

It’s in no way, shape, or form confirmed. I’m thrilled that I would even be considered.

I've seen some people acting like this is a full debunk of the rumor online. However, Nick Frost may not be saying “yes” that he’ll be playing the lovable Hagrid, but he’s also not saying “no” either. Considering the comedy actor was previously reportedly as being involved in early contract negotiations, it’s clearly too soon to say if he’ll be the important Harry Potter side character. Still, I would be interested to know if his comments are him being opaque on purpose to not let out a spoiler or if it is simply too soon for anything related to this casting to have gotten off the ground.

One thing's for certain, it wouldn't be a bad idea. I personally think the actor would be a great addition to the Harry Potter series. He's got the right look and a fun vibe, and I could see him pulling off the iconic character.

He’s made a name for himself showing off his comedic timing with Simon Pegg in the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy. Frost also made his way to American TV in a big way as part of the season two cast of AMC’s Into the Badlands. Plus, he’ll be in the ensemble of the live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon as the mentor figure Gobber the Belch. With each role Frost takes on, we see him continue to bring heart, warmth, and even a little grit that would make him a perfect Hagrid.

With John Lithgow being the only confirmed cast member of the Harry Potter streaming series, Nick Frost isn’t the only actor in the mix of the rumor mill. In terms of frontrunners for Snape and Professor McGonagall , those key roles (also allegedly) look close to being set. Paapa Essiedu, known for the black-comedy series I May Destroy You, has reportedly been in the process of closing the deal on the potions professor. There’s also Kaos’ Janet McTeer, who’s reportedly in talks to play the Hogwarts headmistress. These casting speculations may not be set in stone just yet, but I’m excited to see how the magic unfolds when final decisions have been made.

Even though nothing has been confirmed about Nick Frost taking on the iconic role of Hagrid, you can tell he finds it a great compliment to even be thought of for the part. The excitement around the speculated cast of the new Harry Potter series is so hyped, it shows how much pressure there is to get the reboot just right.