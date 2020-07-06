Disney World College Program Becomes The Latest Casualty Of The Theme Park Shutdown

Walt Disney World is now mere days from reopening following its months-long closure. It means the return of thousands of cast members who have not been on the job since March. However, with the phased reopening, not everybody who has been on furlough is returning to work, and that includes the popular Disney College Program. The program saw an early end when the parks closed down in March, and now Disney has announced that the program will remain closed until further notice, meaning that not only will those that were in the program not be back, those that were planning to start the program later this year will not.