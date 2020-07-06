It Looks Like A Lot Of Johnny Depp's Exes Will Be There For His Libel Case

Johnny Depp is suing The Sun for libel after the UK paper referred to the actor as a "wife beater" in a 2018 story. The language was used in regards to claims from Amber Heard that Depp had been abusive, thus her testimony is going to be key to the proceedings. According to THR, Depp's lawyers had asked that Heard be barred from the courtroom unless she was there to give evidence, arguing that her testimony would be more reliable if she was not present during Johnny Depp's examination. However, the judge has ruled that keeping the actress out of the courtroom would be detrimental to the defense.