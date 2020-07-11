How Michael Keaton Reprising Batman In The Flash Could Be A DC Game Changer

Chris O’Donnell’s Robin Could Be The New Batman In His Universe

Michael Keaton’s Batman isn’t the only potential version of the character we could see in The Flash, as the Flashpoint story does open the doors to pretty much any incarnation you could think of. Case in point, there’s a chance that the world of Batman Forever will be invoked, and if Val Kilmer isn’t feeling up to suiting up again, there’s another Robin that’s available for duty. Chris O’Donnell’s portrayal of Dick Greyson could be seen as the successor to Bruce Wayne’s legacy of crime fighting, throwing another bat into the belfry for The Flash to work with. Which will be interesting, as Keaton’s Earth-89 version of the character might have some things to say about the flashier appearance of that film’s caped crusaders.