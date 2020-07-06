Tom Cruise Met With The U.K. Government To Figure Out Mission: Impossible 7 Quarantine Rules

This could mean there’s more to be shot in the U.K. that had to stopped back in March. At that time, while Mission: Impossible 7 filming halted in Italy, Tom Cruise was still filming dangerous stunts on a test track in Surrey, England.

Filming in Venice, Italy was going to be the biggest part of the Mission: Impossible 7 production, but before Tom Cruise even traveled to that location, things came to a screeching halt. Earlier It was reported that the studio considered scrapping filming in Italy at all, moving things to a sound stage, instead. Now, it sounds like the hope is they’ll be able to film in all the originally planned locations.