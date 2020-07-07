First Looks at Walt Disney World's Social Distancing Measures

For the most part, these additions seem fairly simple and they shouldn't drastically change anything about the experience of the attractions. Unfortunately, not every attraction has been so lucky. The famous Haunted Mansion stretching room, which is where groups of guests start their tour, is now sitting open without the entire intro sequence, in order to keep guests from crowding inside it. One wonders how Disneyland will handle this same issue, as the stretching room is an actual elevator in that park that's necessary to get to the rest of the ride.