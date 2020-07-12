Before The Snyder Cut: All of Zack Snyder's Films, Ranked

That said, I’m not necessarily saying that a Zack Snyder “feeling” is a good thing. In fact, while I’m interested in seeing what the Snyder Cut has to offer, I’m not one of the people who was banging on Warner Bros.’ door and demanding that they release the Snyder Cut! Because I saw The Batman V Superman Ultimate Edition, and, well, I didn't think it was that much better than the theatrical edition. But I do still think that Zack Snyder is a talented director who often uses visuals effectively, which is what I aim to talk about today.

Oh, and as mentioned earlier, Justice League will not be on this list since most people don’t consider that a Zack Snyder movie. They consider it a Joss Whedon film. So, while we wait to see the Snyder Cut of Justice League, let's get to the list of Zack Snyder's best feature-length films, so far.