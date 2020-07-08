Wait, Batman V Superman’s Knightmare Scene Wasn’t Originally In The Script?

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe has had a unique life in theaters. While the shared universe was launched with the Zack Snyder's vision, the last few releases have strayed away from the groundwork laid in those early entries. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was the second installment in the DCEU, with Snyder doing a ton of world building and set up for future stories that will never come to fruition. One of the most discussed aspects of Dawn of Justice was Batman's Knightmare, and now it turns out that it wasn't always going to be in the movie.
Around 1/3 into Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Bruce Wayne falls asleep in the Batcave and sees a vision of a terrifying dystopian future. In the Knightmare Superman is an authoritarian leader, ruling over terrifying Parademons in a desert wasteland. But stunt performer Richard Cetrone recently revealed that the scene wasn't originally in the script at all. In his words,
After shooting had already started, that scene was added.
Mind blown. The Knightmare ended up being one of the most talked about aspects of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. What's more, it planted a bunch of seeds that would come to bloom in Justice League and beyond. Unfortunately, Zack Snyder's five-film vision was never completed.
Richard Cetrone's comments to ScreenRant's Batman v Superman podcast helps to further peel back the curtain on the movie's road to theaters. And while it seems like the Knightmare sequence was an integral part to Zack Snyder's plans for the overall DC Extended Universe, the visually striking scene was actually added once production for the blockbuster had already started. Holy movie magic, Batman.
Despite not originally being in the script, the Knightmare sequence was an iconic part of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. What's more, it was actually extended in the ultimate edition of the movie, which is currently streaming on HBO Max. As a reminder, you can check out the scenes in question below.
This vision would ultimately help to fuel Bruce Wayne's building anger and fear of Superman's existence on Earth. Eventually they'd come to blows, although the infamous Martha scene would help unite the heroes against Lex Luthor and Doomsday. The dystopia was seemingly avoided, although the Parademons would appear in droves during the events of Justice League.
Aside from the Knightmare itself, the sequence ends with an appearance by Ezra Miller's Flash from somewhere within the multiverse. This is another narrative seed that was planted, which Zack Snyder likely had plans for somewhere in the DCEU's future. Unfortunately, there's no telling exactly what he had planned.
The Snyder Cut of Justice League is expected to arrive on HBO Max sometime in 2021, and the DCEU will continue with Wonder Woman 1984 on October 2nd.