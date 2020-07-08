Leslie Odom Jr. Reveals The One Bittersweet Thing About Hamilton Hitting Disney+ Right Now

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

As you likely already know by now, Hamilton, the hit Broadway musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, has landed on Disney+. And, pretty much everyone rushed to watch it. Yet, despite finally being seen by a totally new audience for the first time, it’s a little bittersweet for Tony Award winning Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr.