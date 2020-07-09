Suicide Squad Director Reveals How He Wanted Enchantress To Look

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe has had a wild tenure in theaters, with plenty of high and low points. The first few blockbusters failed to live up to expectations, including David Ayer's Suicide Squad. The 2016 blockbuster had a ton of hype surrounding it ahead of its release, but Ayer has cited studio interference as the reason why his original vision never made it to theaters. And now the filmmaker has revealed the type of appearance he was aiming for with Cara Delevingne's Enchantress.