Suicide Squad Director Reveals How He Wanted Enchantress To Look

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The DC Extended Universe has had a wild tenure in theaters, with plenty of high and low points. The first few blockbusters failed to live up to expectations, including David Ayer's Suicide Squad. The 2016 blockbuster had a ton of hype surrounding it ahead of its release, but Ayer has cited studio interference as the reason why his original vision never made it to theaters. And now the filmmaker has revealed the type of appearance he was aiming for with Cara Delevingne's Enchantress.
While Suicide Squad was a movie full of villains, Enchantress served as the main antagonist for Task Force X. The villain began as a dark and moody figure, before eventually becoming a glowing figure that showed off more of Cara Delevingne's appearance. But it turns out that David Ayer originally had a different vision for Enchantress, and he shared his thoughts on social media. Check it out below.
Not going to lie, the above image gives Enchantress a pretty epic appearance. And while there are similarities to her look in Suicide Squad's theatrical release, there are definitely some key changes that would have likely been very effective on the big screen. Let's break down what we're being shown.
The above image was shared by David Ayer himself on his personal Twitter account. Ayer often uses social media to directly communicate with the public, especially about his original plans for Suicide Squad and where it all went wrong. It's unclear if the image itself is concept art, fan art, or page from the comics, but it's clearly gotten the approval of Ayer.
Enchantress is shown in the image with a larger magical figure over her. This might be another representation for her powers, or perhaps the villain's brother Incubus, who was seen as a hulking figure in Suicide Squad's theatrical cut. Regardless, the character's power is clear from the image, and the use of eyes is particularly unnerving.
Suicide Squad is currently streaming on HBO Max, which will also be the home of Justice League's Snyder Cut. You can use this link to sign up for the new streaming service.
The above image also features some of Enchantress' minions, who are flanking her from other side. Suicide Squad made the faceless foes into monsters, but the art gives them more human appearances, and even guns. Every villain needs some cronies, and countless of these goons were fought off throughout the course of the villain-centric blockbuster's runtime.
This alternate look for Enchantress is also much less revealing that the costume that Cara Delevingne eventually rocked for the villain's final look in Suicide Squad. The final design didn't feature a ton of fabric, with the character flaunting Dr. June Moone's body while doing battle with Task Force X. Of course, Delevingne is a model and has likely worn much more outlandish outfits on the runway before.
Task Force X will return to the movies when James Gunn's The Suicide Squad hits theaters on August 6th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.