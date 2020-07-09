Did Will Smith Pass On Captain Hook Role For Disney’s New Peter Pan?

Variety's Justin Kroll, says that Will Smith was the first person offered the role of Captain Hook, though he ultimately passed on the part. While there's no confirmation that this is true, there's a lot of reason to believe that it probably is. Will Smith's name was first rumored connected to Disney in relation to a role in the Dumbo live-action remake before it was announced he would become the Genie in Aladdin. Clearly, Disney had a lot of interest in Smith and he's a huge star, so why wouldn't Disney want to get him for as many roles as possible?