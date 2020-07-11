Scoob! And 5 Other Movies I Put On For My Kids But Ended Up Loving

Over the course of the 48-hour rental period, we watched Trolls World Tour at least four times and each time we enjoyed it a little more. Not only did it have a fun story and some great visuals, but it also introduced my young children to different music genres and cultures in a fun way that wasn't overbearing or forceful. And even though my daughter is now obsessed with Barb and fails to understand the concept of only keeping a movie for a short period of time even though you spent $20 on it, the movie brought a lot of joy to my house in a time when we needed it the most.