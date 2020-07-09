Ben Platt Admits Dear Evan Hansen Cast Is Getting Too Old For The Movie

Leave a Comment
Movie musicals are a tried and true genre in filmmaking, which often results in critical attention. Countless Broadway shows have been adapted for the big screen over the years, including Chicago, Les Miserables, and the upcoming In the Heights movie. But one contemporary musical that fans are hoping to see on the big screen: Dear Evan Hansen. The show earned The Politician actor Ben Platt a Tony Award for Best Actor, but he recently admitted that the original Broadway cast might be getting too old for their roles.
Dear Evan Hansen is focused on the high school aged title character, who unknowingly gets himself involved in a lie regarding his classmate who killed himself. It's a deeply emotional story, but one that focuses on a number of high school students and their parents. Ben Platt is currently 26 years old, and recently admitted that the cast's age could prevent them from appearing in a movie adaptation. When addressing a Dear Evan Hansen movie, Platt got honest, saying:
We’re kind of in this weird COVID limbo where kind of anything can happen. It’s definitely something we’re kind of trying to get together and make happen. I know Universal wants to make the film. You know, it’s just kind of a toss up at this point based on: Can we do it safely? Can we get it together in time? You know, some of us are getting a little long in the tooth, so it’s kind of a now or never thing, but I’m hopeful that it can come together and we can find a safe way to do it… as of now, it could really go either way.
Well, that was honest. It looks like the powers that be need to make Dear Evan Hansen into a musical sooner rather than later. At least if they're hoping to bring on original cast members like Ben Platt, Laura Dreyfuss, and Mike Faist. Because in his words, they're getting a bit "long in the tooth" to be playing high school students on the big screen.
It's not unusual for stage productions to cast adults as high school students, allowing for an adult with an open schedule to take on roles in projects like Mean Girls, The Prom, or Be More Chill. The cast of Dear Evan Hansen was no exception in this regard, with the actors playing teenagers in their mid to late twenties. But film is a different beast, especially in regards to suspension of disbelief.
Unfortunately, the film industry has come to a screeching halt, with films sets and movie theaters shut down amid global health concerns. As such, there doesn't seem to be any development for a Dear Evan Hansen movie to become a reality. And the clock is ticking, as the original cast continues to age with time. In fact, both Ben Platt and Laura Dreyfuss can be seen in Netflix's The Politician, with Season 2 taking them out of high school and into a real election.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Dear Evan Hansen as more details become public. Be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.