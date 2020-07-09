Ben Platt Admits Dear Evan Hansen Cast Is Getting Too Old For The Movie

We’re kind of in this weird COVID limbo where kind of anything can happen. It’s definitely something we’re kind of trying to get together and make happen. I know Universal wants to make the film. You know, it’s just kind of a toss up at this point based on: Can we do it safely? Can we get it together in time? You know, some of us are getting a little long in the tooth, so it’s kind of a now or never thing, but I’m hopeful that it can come together and we can find a safe way to do it… as of now, it could really go either way.