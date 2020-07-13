6 Disney Attractions That Were Re-Themed From Their Original Concept

As part of that change, the land’s roller coaster (the only one in the park), California Screamin’, became The Incredicoaster. The ride itself is the same, which is good because it's a unique attraction. It's the only Disneyland Resort roller coaster to include an inversion, and it’s one of the longer roller coasters in North America. Originally, the ride had no real theme beyond being a boardwalk-style attraction, bot now it includes a story about Edna Mode trying to babysit Jack-Jack. The only physical alteration comes in the form of scream tubes which show off the popular characters. Gone is the voice of Neil Patrick Harris and the awesome soundtrack.