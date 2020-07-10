Crashed Plane That Nearly Killed Harrison Ford Has Found A New Home

Other than his 2015 incident, Harrison Ford plane incidents date back to 1999 when he was forced to make an emergency landing in a dry riverbed in California with his flight instructor. No one was hurt, but the helicopter was severely damaged. Another plane situation happened in 2017, when he mistakenly landed his single-engine Aviat Husky on a taxiway in John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California. Following the recent mishap, Ford was ordered to complete awareness training in order to keep his license.