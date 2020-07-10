Disneyland Resort Begins Reopening To Big Crowds

View this post on Instagram

??HERE IT IS EVERYONE?? ???????? The actual video I took today this morning inside WOD for the reopening day. Been surfing around the internet!Getting a lot of DMs to post on my feed... So here you go. This is not to discredit Disney or any CM or shame anyone. But for everyone to be careful and be safe out there! A lot of us do things and don’t follow protocol as is and CM can only do so much, so with that being said we need to take part and do our other 50%!!! Care for them and us. Thank you so much to all CM and being so patient and welcoming us all back to our happy place!!! I love to shop and walk around downtown Disney just to have a chill day but if this continues we won’t have that. So please be careful, be mindful and be kind ?? Appreciate all the love and for tagging me and everyone that have reposted this video ???? #downtowndisney #downtowndisneydistrict #disneydaily #instadisney #disneyigers #abc7eyewitness #ktla5news #disneyblog #jennydisneydreams #socialdistancing #covid19 #reopening #worldofdisney #disneylandresort #disneyworld #disneymerchandise #reopendisneyworld