Universal’s Monsters Are Getting Another New Movie, But Not One We Were Expecting

Pixar alum Josh Cooley is penning the script and directing a live-action / animation hybrid film for the studio that is said to be a “love letter” to classic Hollywood, per THR. Specifics of the plot of Little Monsters have not been disclosed, but the movie will take a “multigenerational approach to the monsters.” Sidenote: this looks to be a completely original idea as opposed to being connected to 1989’s Little Monsters starring Fred Savage and Howie Mandel, or Lupita Nyong’o’s 2019 zombie flick.