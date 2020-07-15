Clint Eastwood: 8 Fascinating Things To Know About The Actor/Director

I guess they tried to get a lot of people for it. They tried Frank Sinatra and Robert Mitchum and Steve McQueen. Then they finally ended up with Frank Sinatra. I was in post-production [on Play Misty for Me], and they called up and asked, 'Are you still interested in Dirty Harry?' I said, 'What happened to Frank Sinatra?' And they said, 'Frank Sinatra's got some problem with his hand and he can't hold a gun." That sounded like a pretty lame excuse, but it didn't matter to me. I said, 'I'll do it.' But since they had initially talked to me, there had been all these rewrites. I said, 'I'm only interested in the original script.'