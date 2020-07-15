1917 Ending: What Happened, And The True Meaning Of Sam Mendes' Film

Warning: spoilers for 1917 are present throughout this article. If you haven’t seen the film yet, head out of this story and come back once you’ve caught up.

When people talk about Sam Mendes’ World War I epic 1917, the conversation tends to center around the amazing real time approach to the film’s narrative. While a technical marvel of a film, there’s a strong narrative that Mendes and co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns have woven with their protagonist’s journey through the frontlines of warfare. Looking deeper into that story, 1917’s ending ties together a constant stream of events into one resonating finale of emotion. Consider this the last chance to turn back before spoilers, as we’re going to dive deep into the true meaning of 1917.