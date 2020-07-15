Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Concept Art Reveals Double Decker Star Destroyer

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Despite Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arriving back in December, it's still hard to believe that the Skywalker Saga has come to an end. J.J. Abrams was tasked with crafting a satisfying ending, with the story surprisingly bringing back Ian McDiarmid's Palpatine. The Emperor unleashed a fleet of Star Destroyer ships during the Episode IX's opening sequence, but new concept art reveals a scrapped idea for a double decker version of the iconic ship.