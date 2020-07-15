The Incredible Amount Of Money Tenet Needs To Make To Break Even

So Warner Bros finds itself in quite the dilemma, as it obviously needs Tenet to be financially successful, but also has to account for the continuing precarious situation with theaters. Let’s also not forget that Tenet is currently slotted in its third release date. It was settled in July 17 for a long time, then got pushed to July 31 in mid-June, and now it rests in mid-August. That’s not to say another delay might be forthcoming, but it certainly shouldn’t be discounted.