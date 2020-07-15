Of Course Tom Cruise Is Doing Mission: Impossible 7 Stunts While The Set Is Shut Down

Tom Cruise doesn’t exactly seem like the kind of guy who would spend his quarantine time at home learning to bake bread, does he? Since the action star will soon get back to work on Mission: Impossible 7 soon, he has been using his free time to prepare to reprise his role as Ethan Hunt. Cruise has rented land in Oxfordshire, England from a local farmer and he is regularly training for scenes by riding a motocross bike and piloting a helicopter.