The Old Guard: 6 Major Questions We Have After The Netflix Movie

How Did Quynh Escape Her Underwater Damnation?

In the movie's most haunting sequence, we discover in a flashback that Andy (Charlize Theron) once had a great immortal love with Quynh (Veronica Ngo) that dated back hundreds of years. It was built on weathering a series of witch trials, which they don't truly fear based on their immortality. But then, the unexpected happens: their relationship ends when a group of priests traps Quynh in an iron maiden and throws her into the bottom of the sea.

Because she cannot truly die, she's forced to relieve the agony of death over and over for seemingly hundreds of years. It's a dark moment, though it's built on the hope — however withering — that Andy can find her and restore their long-lost relationship. But at the end of the movie, we see that Quynh has, indeed, escaped her underwater metal chamber.