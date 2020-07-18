Jurassic World: Dominion’s Jeff Goldblum Reveals Safety Precautions Taken To Resume Filming

Jurassic World: Dominion first shut down production in mid-March as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning to spread. Director Colin Trevorrow made the best of his time in quarantine, editing the footage they’d already compiled, while the cast and crew waited eagerly for the day they could get back to work. Now, production has finally resumed and, though it has to be a little bit nerve wracking for those involved, it seems as though the cast of the film has been notified about the safety measures that will be in place.