Andrew Garfield And Monica Barbaro Were Couples Goals (And Totally Dressed On Theme) At Wimbledon

Few celebrity couples have arguably managed to garner as much attention as Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro have. While the two have yet to formally acknowledge their relationship, they’ve been spotted together on multiple occasions. Most recently, the couple – like many others – took in the festivities at this year’s Wimbledon Championships. The mere thought of the couple attending the event together is sweet enough. However, what really makes them the definition of “couple goals” is that they were dressed on theme.

Those who are familiar with the annual tennis championships in Wimbledon likely know that there’s a long-standing tradition, which stipulates that players wear white. At the same time, many attendees don white apparel as well. Well, that’s exactly what Monica Barbaro (35) and Andrew Garfield (41) did when they took in the games this weekend. Check out the photo below to see the pair, who were both sporting sweet-looking threads from Ralph Lauren:

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Seriously, that’s one good-looking couple, and I can’t help but appreciate the fact that they coordinated their fits in such a way. The Spider-Man alum looked quite dapper in his white, button-down shirt and corresponding pants, and the sweater he wore around his shoulders was an excellent touch. Also, his partner looked downright perfect in her sleeveless sundress. All in all, this combined couple’s look is giving, “We’re fashionable but also quite dignified.” Quite frankly, I love seeing two stars match up so perfectly fashion-wise.

Relationship rumors initially began to swirl around Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro around January 2025, during which they were photographed at a party together. Over the next few months, Barbaro and Garfield’s outings became more frequent, and they even showed up at an Oscars afterparty together. The two actors have been quite shrewd when it comes to avoiding talk about their relationship. Barbaro even deftly dodged a question about it when asked about working with Garfield in Luca Guadagnino’s Artificial.

Famously, both actors prefer to maintain a level of privacy, particularly when it comes to their love lives. Monica Barbaro previously opened up about having deleted her social media accounts several times due to feeling overwhelmed at different points in her life. Nevertheless, she does still maintain some kind of solid presence on the Internet in order to promote her work. Barbaro does also share some sweet snippets of her personal life, with her recent summer photo dump being a prime example of that.

As far as their work obligations go, Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro are keeping busy. Garfield has an upcoming film on the 2025 movie schedule called After the Hunt, which is a thriller that’s helmed by the aforementioned Luca Guadagnino. Barbaro, for her part, spent a portion of this year promoting the second season of her action comedy series FUBAR (which is streamable with a Netflix subscription).

It’s hard to say what lies ahead for this reported Barbaro/Garfield romance at this point. As someone who likes the pairing, I’d hope that the two stay together. Simultaneously, after their Wimbledon outing, I’ll be keeping a close eye on their clothing choices moving forward.