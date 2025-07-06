I Did Not Have Newly Single Dakota Johnson And Popular Bachelor Tom Brady Hanging Out On My Bingo Card, But They Had Some Fun In The Sun

This year, Dakota Johnson appears in the A24 romantic comedy, Materialists, where she plays a matchmaker in a steamy love triangle between her ex and a rich bachelor. In real life, the talented actress and Coldplay’s Chris Martin broke up after eight years of dating. Rumors continue to swirl around Johnson's love life. All the while, I must say that I didn't expect to see the starlet spending time with Tom Brady as they apparently took in some sun and fun.

Celebrities like Dakota Johnson, Tom Brady and Kate Hudson recently gathered together for Mohammed Al Turki’s 39th birthday yacht party in Ibiza, per Page Six. The photos shared by the news outlet show these A-listers apparently having the time of their lives. The Madame Web actress appears like she’s having a lot of fun getting hugged and bonding with Kate Hudson, and Tom Brady is just chilling out on his lounge chair. Now, that’s how you take in summer sun.

As for Johnson and Brady, specifically, even though they're both single people, it looks like this yacht party was more of a group outing. The former QB and Hudson were actually both in attendance with their children. Regardless of the logistics, I can't imagine a much better summer outing that an event on a luxurious yacht.

Tom Brady has been spotted with a few notable female stars since he and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen divorced in 2022. Rumors swirled when Brady was seen interacting with Sydney Sweeney at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding.

However, sources told TMZ that the Anyone But You actress has no interest in dating at the moment since her split with fiancé Jonathan Davino. Sydney Sweeney was also seen chatting it up with Orlando Bloom, though it would appear that the group was just being social amid the festivities.

Aside from the romance rumors, Tom Brady and Dakota Johnson are keeping busy. Since Brady retired from football in 2023, he's been a lead color commentator for the NFL on Fox and, he continues to co-parents his two kids with his ex-wife.

Other than the box office and critical success of Materialists, Johnson has the 2025 movie release Splitsville, a comedy, hitting theaters in August. With thriving careers and reportedly strong family ties, the two celebs appear to be moving forward with purpose.

I suppose the question now is whether we might see Tom Brady and Dakota Johnson again in some kind of social setting. There's certainly a chance, given that this latest event indicates that they roam in similar circles. However, if they do, there's also a firm possibility that such a meetup won't be romantic.