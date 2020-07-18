The Old Guard Is Breaking Major Streaming Records For Netflix

Another win for The Old Guard is that it has also become the first movie to make its way into Netflix’s all-time greats that is helmed by a black female director. Gina Prince-Bythewood has already made history with her involvement in the project, as she's become the first black woman to serve as director for a live-action graphic novel adaptation. With so many audiences’ pressing play, this could give way to more projects helmed by diverse voices. Oh, and how about an Old Guard sequel next, please?