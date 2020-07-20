Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Took Her ‘Hostage’ During Pirates Of The Caribbean Shoot

Leave a Comment
Johnny Depp’s libel case against The Sun continues this week and news has broken that Amber Heard’s witness statement has been introduced. In it, the actress describes a trip to Australia that occurred when Depp was still a part of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and was filming a movie as Captain Jack Sparrow. During that time, Amber Heard describes herself as basically being a “three-day hostage.”
It’s worth pointing out here that Johnny Depp did not physically take Amber Heard hostage, but she refers to what happened as being “the worst thing I have ever been through” (via Deadline), also noting she was stuck in a remote location away from civilization for that three-day period. She also claims Depp was on a bender in a remote house when he took the break from filming Pirates.
The best way I can describe what happened in Australia is that it was like a three-day hostage situation. We were due to be there for three days on our own, but it was only when I arrived that I realized I was trapped in this remote place without any means to leave and that Johnny had already been using and had a bag of drugs.
She later brought up other aspects from the trip, reporting that Johnny Depp ripped off her nightgown and spread her over a bar naked in a moment in which she thought the actor “was going to kill” her. In addition she claims the three-day trip left her with “an injured lip and nose and cuts on my arms.”
One other thing worth pointing out here is that Amber Heard has a new statement regarding Johnny Depp’s severed finger. A while back, The Rum Diary actress had said Depp had gruesomely injured his finger while breaking a phone and other items in the household whilst threatening her. Depp has contested that fact, saying he injured his finger when Amber Heard threw a bottle of vodka at him. Now, in Heard’s most recent statement she notes that's what she assumed happened, though she reports she didn't see Depp injure his finger.
I didn’t actually see the finger being cut off, but I was worried that it had happened the night before. I figured it might have happened when he was smashing the phone on the wall by the fridge.
Both claims are at the heart of the libel case after a member of the press working for The Sun referred to Johnny Depp as a “wife beater” following Amber Heard’s claims she had been abused by a former partner. In the time since, she has been more vocal about what she says allegedly happened during their short marriage.
For his part, Johnny Depp has claimed most of what Amber Heard is alleging never happened and he’s willing to dredge the old narratives up in court in order in order to investigate the issue further. Some of his exes and friends have created their own statements defending the actor, though Depp’s exes did not appear in court.
Meanwhile, the case continues in court this week in the U.K. We’ve heard a lot about injuries, poop in the bed and alleged urine so far, and there are myriad other directions this case could go in. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as more details drop.