Godzilla Vs. Kong Concept Art Finally Shows The Titans Colliding

While Godzilla and Kong’s bout for the ages will be a prime focus of the movie, there is, of course, more to the story. From the little that we know, Monarch operatives will try to find the origins of the Titans and also uncover a plot to kill all the monsters entirely. Additionally, it's reported that the story may be tight, as someone from a test screening claimed the movie was only 1 hour and 45 minutes long.