Fantastic Four: First Steps Poster Shows Galactus' True Size, And Should Be A Relief For Comic Purists

There's a lot of hype around The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but no upcoming Marvel movie is without complaints from comic book fans. I don't write that with malice or sarcasm either, because someone has to point out when a character might fall short of how epic they originally were on the page. There's been a lot said about Galactus since the first look and comments about his size, though a recent poster should leave that crowd satisfied.

The latest look at the Cosmic villain comes from Empire Magazine's subscriber cover, which shows Galactus towering above the Earth and able to grasp it in the palm of his hand. Check out the poster, which also shows us another look at Julia Garner's Silver Surfer below:

This is the size I think many expected Galactus to be when he was announced as the big bad for Fantastic Four: First Steps. Of course, it's worth noting that Galactus can also shrink his size, which could be why he only appeared to be the size of Godzilla in the first trailer for the Marvel movie.

It's also worth noting that a poster isn't always indicative of what appears in the movie. Sure, we know Galactus can get that big, but this would hardly be the first time we've seen a character larger than the world, and that would not be the case in the movie. Remember the Bruce Almighty poster? I rest my case.

That being said, I don't think anyone has to worry about Marvel messing up the size of Galactus without good reason in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Kevin Feige mentioned in the cover story inside the magazine the moment of the villain walking through the city, and that it appeals to him even if it might not for others:

In another time, some might consider the notion of somebody with a big, angular helmet walking through a city goofy. I consider it awesome.

I trust Feige, and while the MCU has taken some power scaling measures to make characters like Hulk and Thor a little less powerful than their comic counterparts, they generally get the major stuff about the characters right. I would be floored if something as major as Galactus' size was overlooked for this movie, especially given how iconic the villain is.

As one of the most anticipated upcoming movies of 2025, it's safe to say there's some pressure on The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The MCU has had a shaky track record with its latest string of films, but this upcoming movie, along with all that's planned for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, will hopefully be what the Disney-owned property will need to retake its rightful place as the cream of the crop for big Hollywood blockbusters. Messing up something as big as Galactus' side is a mistake they can't afford to make, especially with James Gunn's version of DC movies about to take off in full swing.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is in theaters on July 25th. I'm excited to see Galactus and a whole lot more when this movie finally comes out, and hopefully, we figure out how this all ties into the next big Avengers movie.