6 Things To Remember From The Bill And Ted Movies Before Bill And Ted Face The Music

How Each Bill And Ted Movie Ended

Before we get to some of the most crucial details about Bill and Ted, let's look back at how each of the movies ended...

Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure

After an, indeed, most excellent adventure through time, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure concludes with the duo presenting a greatest hits of our world's history with help from its greatest icons. Then, in an atypical turn of events, Bill and Ted's futuristic pal Rufus (George Carlin) pays a visit in the phone booth to surprise them with the princesses, Elizabeth (Kimberly Kates) and Joanna (Diane Franklin), who, as it turns out, are future members of Wyld Stallyns.