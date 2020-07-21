Kevin Hart Sends His Love To Co-Star John Travolta After Wife Kelly Preston's Death

Leave a Comment
Hollywood suffered a great tragedy last week when Jerry Maguire actress and wife to John Travolta, Kelly Preston, passed away at the age of 57 after a two year battle with breast cancer. Since her death on July 12, an outpouring of love and tribute to Preston has been shared by stars such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rita Wilson and Russell Crowe. Travolta’s Die Hart co-star, Kevin Hart, has sent his support too with these words:
I’ve known John for a while, this is my first time working with him. We’re extremely lucky to have John Travolta be a part of this project. The man is a legend and anything he touches is gold. So for us to be able to say that we worked with him in general in our career is a massive moment. Our hearts go out to him and his family. At this time I think it’s about him and his space and the time with his loved ones.
She will certainly be missed. Kelly Preston was married to John Travolta for almost 30 years, and the couple had three children together – their son Jett, tragically passed away in 2009 at 16 from a seizure during a family vacation in the Bahamas. Their daughter Ella is 20 and their son Benjamin is 9. As Kevin Hart told Yahoo Entertainment, he’s known John Travolta for some time, but his latest project on Quibi was his first chance for the two to work together.
Die Hart is a Quibi series that has Kevin Hart playing a version of himself, a high-profile comedian who is tired of being sidelined by talents like Dwayne Johnson and ready to become an action star in his own right. He goes to “action school,” led by Travolta’s wacky role of Ron Wilcox, so he can nab a leading role in his own high-octane flick.
The series premiered on the mobile app (which also has original shows starring Anna Kendrick and Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner) this past Monday and will comprise 10 episodes. Quibi produces short form content that only last 10 minutes or less. In other circumstances, Travolta may have joined Hart for the Die Hart press junket, but for now, Hart is stressing the space the Gotti actor needs right now as he mourns the death of his late wife.
Kevin Hart had a rough patch back in September when he suffered major injuries after a car accident. He has opened up about how the incident incited the “biggest cry” of his life when coming home to his family after his period of rehabilitation. Hart has been working out a ton as he recently celebrated his 41st birthday and celebrating the box office success of Jumanji: The Next Level.
The first episode of Die Hart is currently available to watch on Quibi.