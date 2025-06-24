I’ve Seen Kevin Hart Poke Fun At His Height Before, But One Of His Latest Posts Is Really Making Me Laugh

We always enjoy it when some of our biggest stars show that they don’t take themselves too seriously. One such famous fellow is comedian and all around superstar Kevin Hart, who’s taken his status as a person with a slight vertical challenge and made lemonade out of the short lemons that life handed him. He’s been known to make fun of his height , but a recent post is really making me laugh by driving the point home.

What Did Kevin Hart Post That Pokes Fun At His Height?

Though everyone knows Kevin Hart as the funny man who can crack us up as a stand-up comedian or in movies like the Jumanji franchise (which is preparing another sequel) , he’s also somewhat famous for being a “short king” of the entertainment world. The actor (who recently confirmed his height of 5’5” to Anderson Cooper) recently attended Fanatics Fest in New York City, and while posting about the event on Instagram , made note of just how many other stars in attendance towered over him in the funniest way. I mean, just look:

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) A photo posted by on

WOW. Alright, first of all, while The Upside talent (who actually liked co-star Bryan Cranston’s nightmare impression of him ) is clearly not sitting with any of the people he’s taking pictures with in this post, one who’s unaware of his small stature might at first think he is. Not only does everyone absolutely tower over Hart, but Dwayne Johnson’s buddy and frequent on-screen collaborator even went so far as to just go ahead and cut off the heads of everyone he was photographed with!

The fan event he attended is generally focused on giving regular folks a chance to meet and interact with celebrities who are mostly from the world of sports. NFL, NBA and WWE talent were among those who participated this year, and they tend to be some very tall people. However, someone else who was at the festival this time around was popular YouTuber Kai Cenat, who recently caught some comedic pushback from Hart after he called the actor a “little leprechaun.”

The Hart to Heart host is very well practiced now at not only poking a bit of fun at himself, but being willing to allow others to do so, as well. He and his aforementioned WWE superstar friend have been known to roast and troll each other , despite how often they star in projects together. And, after Hart and Kenan Thompson did commentary for the 2024 Olympics, the SNL cast member celebrated their work in Paris by revealing to everyone that Hart’s feet didn’t even touch the floor as he sat behind their desk.

I think his commitment to making fun of his height is admirable, and, on top of that, I bet it’s made many people love him and his sense of humor even more.