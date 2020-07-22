Even James Cameron Gets Surprised By How Good The Avatar Sequels Look

The original Avatar blew audiences away. While the story or characters of the film were maybe not the most original, it couldn't be argued that we had never seen anything that looked like Avatar before. Whether you watched the movie in 3D or not, there's little argument that the visuals weren't stunning or that the motion capture work had never been done better to that point. We know how much James Cameron likes to wow his audience, and it seems that the forthcoming Avatar sequels will do it to us all over again, at least according to the director himself.