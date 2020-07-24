Dave Franco Reveals What He Learned From Working With Seth Rogen And His Brother James

I’ve always been the type of actor who has been curious about every step of the process And I can't help myself. I want to talk to the DP, and the writer, and the production designer. And just hear about their process and why they’re making certain decisions. And I try not to be annoying about it, I try not to overstep my bounds. But I have been cherry picking from all these people I’ve worked with knowing I wanted to do this someday.