That Time A Constantine Star Was Cut From The Movie… Twice.

I had to tell her that we were cutting all of her scenes before we got to do this pickup stuff. We then, Akiva [Goldsman] and I, came up with some new scenes and said, 'Hey, we've got some new ideas and we're gonna shoot some new stuff with you.' She was like, 'Great', and she came in and we shot it and tried it and it didn't work, and I had to call her again, a second time. The worst part was that the only piece that stayed in the movie was this moment at the end where Constantine lights the sprinklers which starts spraying the holy water. She gets hit and starts to burn, and she says, you know, surprised, 'Holy water?' and she hated that line. She hated that line, she hated that moment, and it ended up being the only moment of her in the movie after two attempts at various scenes.