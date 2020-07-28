Hamilton’s Phillipa Soo And Renee Elise Goldsberry Share Touching Fan Interactions

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway musical Hamilton has been a streaming giant over the past month, after the filmed sage production was release on Disney+. This resulted in a spike in Disney+ downloads and the soundtrack's placement on the Billboard charts. Hamilton's audience is even more expansive than its ever been, and the cast has had its share of touching fan interaction. And Schuyler Sisters Phillipa Soo and Renee Elise Goldsberry recently shared some of those memories.