'So Rewarding': Hacks' Dan Bucatinsky Talks Bonding With Jean Smart And Hannah Einbinder As Their Characters Fought Through Season 4
So much chemistry!
Hacks remains one of the best shows on the 2025 TV schedule, thanks in large part to the talent of its leads, Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder. Through four seasons now we’ve watched Deborah Vance and Ava Daniels love each other, hate each other, need each other and learn from each other, and if the chemistry between the actresses is this palpable on our screens, what must it be like for the actors around them? Dan Bucatinsky spoke with CinemaBlend about his experience on Season 4 and how he bonded with Smart and Einbinder.
The two leads aside, Hacks is also known for having an exceptional supporting cast, and that's included Dan Bucatinsky since Season 3. The actor has seen an increased role this season (currently streaming with a Max subscription) as Rob, the executive producer of Late Night with Deborah Vance, and he told CinemaBlend’s Nick Venable he had “such a fantastic” time getting to know Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart. He said:
Having such strong relationships form between the actors on set sounds like a dream, and not only did Dan Bucatinsky form a father/daughter relationship of sorts with Hannah Einbinder, but the actor connected with Jean Smart because they had children the same age. Bucatinsky continued:
You always hear that No. 1 on the call sheet sets the tone of the production, and Jean Smart’s “wonderful” attitude toward her colleagues apparently included even those literally in the background. Bucatinsky said:
Dan Bucatinsky has been acting, producing and writing television since the ‘90s, so he’s no doubt seen it all when it comes to dealing with people in Hollywood. The fact that he ranks working with Jean Smart up there with Kerry Washington on Scandal (Bucatinsky won an Emmy on the drama for his role as James Novak) is high praise indeed. Whether or not they know it, he said, they’re leading by example.
Jean Smart has won three Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes for the role, but Hacks wouldn’t be what it is without Hannah Einbinder bringing not only her generation’s POV but also buckets of love for her co-star, said Bucatinsky:
While Season 4 has continued to bring its witty writing, industry commentary and more that make it one of the best shows on Max, some fans have complained about Deborah and Ava’s relationship being so volatile. That’s apparently not just an issue for the audience, though, Dan Bucatinsky said, because he saw the actresses struggle with it too:
As a fan of Hacks, I think it’s pretty wonderful to hear how close Dan Bucatinsky has gotten to Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder and that the love we (sometimes) see between the characters on the screen translates to the actors in real life. Tune in for Hacks Season 4 finale at 9 p.m. ET Thursday, May 29, on Max.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
