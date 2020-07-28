That Time Russell Crowe Was Convinced He Was Getting Replaced On L.A. Confidential

I was flown in, and I was put up in a hotel during the time that we were supposed to be rehearsing. And I've got friends in the business, and people would be telling me that Sean Penn was going to be playing my role. You know, I was talking to the director. And that was my character to play! But at one point in time, they stopped paying my hotel bill and rental car bill, stopped providing me with per diem ... so it got pretty heavy. And to the point where there were a few times where I was going down the back stairs [of the hotel]so the hotel manager wouldn’t stop me in the foyer and ask me what was going on. I could feel all that stuff going on around me, and the only thing I had to go off of was the assurity of the director that he'd made his choice. So I just kept turning up to work. I think if there was ever a day where I’d gotten frustrated by it, and I hadn't turned up to work, that would have been the chink in the armor that they would have used to ship me out of the role.