Forest Whitaker's Best Performances, Ranked

Nate is an unassuming man who thinks the air force might be listening in on his shortwave radio. He also gets tricked into a relationship with a Portuguese woman. But what makes Nate such a great character is that he’s just living out his life and being there for his best buddy, who’s going through a lot of changes. And when the film finally reaches its conclusion, you feel like you’ve been on the journey along with Nate and his suddenly brilliant friend. Phenomenon actually made my father cry (though he refuses to admit it), and Forest Whitaker’s performance, humble as it was, was definitely part of the reason for why it brought my dad to tears.