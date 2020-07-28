What The Princess And The Frog Voice Actress Wants To See In Splash Mountain Redesign At Disneyland

We are likely still years away from seeing Splash Mountain evolve from its current theme to that of The Princess and the Frog, but knowing that the transformation is coming is incredibly exciting for a lot of fans. Disney's information on just what will come to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom are light in the details department, but Anika Noni Rose, the voice of Tiana from The Princess and the Frog, who will be reprising her role in the new version of the attraction knows exactly what she wants out of the new experience, great music, and also, just maybe, great food.