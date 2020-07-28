Snyder Cut: Did Zack Snyder Choose Joss Whedon As His Justice League Replacement?

As we get closer to the release of the Snyder Cut of Justice League on HBO Max, we’re likely to hear more details about what really happened behind the scenes on the theatrical cut of that movie… and how things went so wrong. We know that Snyder left the project following the death of his daughter, Autumn, who died by suicide in 2017. And we know that Snyder was replaced by Joss Whedon, who changed almost everything about Snyder’s film.