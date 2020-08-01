The Next Time You Watch Hamilton, Pay Attention To His Jackets

Green: Wealth & Prosperity

"Dear Theodosia" is the first time we see Hamilton after the war. He is not wearing a jacket, but has on a green vest. Since green is the color of money, it's fitting to use that for our first secretary of the Treasury, but at this point in the story, Washington has not yet asked Hamilton to step into that role, which explains the vest instead of a jacket.

Similar to not wearing a jacket in “Right Hand Man” when he was in more of a interim time reflecting on the past and then put on his jacket when he was confident and excited about joining the revolution, here in “Dear Theodosia” Hamilton is once again in a transition stage, about to start running the Treasury. When he learns of his friend Laurens’ death, Hamilton snaps back into his aggressive work mode, telling his wife Eliza “I have so much work to do.” Then he’s off to grab his next jacket from Burr.