Jenna Ortega's Red Carpet Newspaper Dress Is Worthy Of All The Headlines

As talented as she is stunning, actor Jenna Ortega knows how to rock a red carpet. With the 2025 movie schedule seeing her return to the big screen in the trippy thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow, the occasion of the film’s New York premiere called for something that’d leave the crowd speechless. And I have to say, Ms. Ortega’s newspaper-inspired dress from the red carpet is just the look that’s fit to print - especially when you learn the history behind it!

Breaking: Jenna Ortega Makes News, While Wearing The News, At Premiere

Lionsgate recently threw a big fete celebrating the mindbending picture from director Trey Edward Shults and star/co-writer Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye. With our Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star co-leading that project, as seen in Hurry Up Tomorrow’s trailer , Jenna Ortega was present to support her project in the white and black Christian Dior fashion statement you see below:

Truly, this mini dress is gorgeous with its unique cut and newsprint all over. It is also a look that can be added to Orgeta's ever-growing catalog of iconic fashion moments.

However, I can’t help but think about Rachel Brosnahan’s CinemaCon 2025 look when I see this photo. Wearing her own newsprint dress to honor her upcoming role as Lois Lane in James Gunn’s Superman, the big difference between these scenarios is that Brosnahan’s variant, designed by former Dior creative director John Galliano, was predominantly black, with white print.

However, there is one comparison made in both these scenarios that should send Sex and the City fans to seventh heaven. One comparison to Sarah Jessica Parker’s HBO fashion plate is coincidental, but two is something worth discussing.

Carrie Bradshaw’s Newsprint Dress Could Become A New Red Carpet Trend

The look that fans keep recalling whenever there’s a newsprint dress on display is the one that Carrie Bradshaw wore in both Season 3, Episode 17 - “What Goes Around Comes Around,” and 2009’s Sex and the City 2. But in the case of Jenna Ortega’s round, it’s not just a garment reminiscent of that piece from Christian Dior’s Fall/Winter 2000 collection - according to People , it’s the genuine article, also designed by John Galliano!

It certainly helps that Wednesday’s lead is also a brand ambassador for that ever fashionable house, as getting access to archival wonders such as this can really make some ink.

With such an inspired head turner still being firmly lodged in the pop culture mind-scape, I wouldn’t be terribly surprised if we see more actors showing up in dresses that take the early edition and make it a mid-day success.