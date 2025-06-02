And Just Like That Has Always Had Wild Fashion, But Fans Are Seriously Trolling Carrie Bradshaw's 'Unhinged' Hat

It’s been nearly two years since we last saw Carrie Bradshaw and the gang, but finally And Just Like That Season 3 has hit the 2025 TV schedule. If fans of the Sex and the City spinoff were looking forward to more of Sarah Jessica Parker’s character’s off-the-wall fashion choices, they certainly didn’t have to wait long. The Season 3 premiere “Outlook Good” featured quite a statement piece of headwear that fans thought was bold — even for Carrie.

Many of those watching And Just Like That’s premiere (which, along with its Sex and the City predecessor, can be streamed with a Max subscription) couldn’t help but fly to social media to discuss Carrie Bradshaw’s hat as she strolled around Washington Square Park with Sarita Choudhury’s Seema Patel. The floppy design had this fan calling the choice “unhinged,” as they posted:

I can get behind the wildest of Carrie’s fashion choices but this duvet cover of a hat is truly unhinged. #AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/sgTtAhkmASMay 30, 2025

The floppy gingham piece actually is giving “duvet cover,” as pointed out above, but if you’re hoping to try out this look for yourself, it will set you back more than a few hundred bucks. The designer Maryam Keyhani piece retails for $511 (per Page Six).

I guess there’s no arguing that this is high fashion, but for those uneducated in the art of the floppy hat, like this fan, it’s a bit difficult to comprehend:

I know nothing about fashion, but what is this hat Carrie is wearing? 😭😭😭#AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/QvZi8vO0ghMay 30, 2025

I’ve certainly never seen anybody walking down the street or through the park attempting (and pulling off!) such a strong Strawberry Shortcake-esque look, but of course, I don’t live in NYC. And if we’re being honest, isn’t this exactly the kind of style moment we yearn for from Carrie Bradshaw? As another viewer said:

Carrie’s Yosemite-Sam-Meets-Aladdin “hat” is the epitome of everything wrong (and perfect) with #AJLT. pic.twitter.com/AmbgqNxEs9May 30, 2025

Indeed, many fans seemed to feel like And Just Like That wasn’t back until SJP’s character made a fashion statement like this. The actress said when she first laid eyes on the hat, she knew she had to have it, telling US Weekly:

I saw the hat and wanted it on my head. We pretty much just put stuff on my head and photograph it, and hope that Michael Patrick [King] is hospitable to the idea.

I’m certain that wasn’t a battle that was hard to win! As much as fans trolled the piece, I think we can collectively agree the season hasn’t really started until Carrie Bradshaw dons a wild hat. According to this social media user:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Carrie Bradshaw in a stupid hat we are so back pic.twitter.com/vo5C3leGmdMay 30, 2025

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Don't miss an episode of And Just Like That..., and you can relive all of Sex and the City. Pay $9.99 a month for a With Ads plan, with three tiers available for a Max subscription. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

For some fans, this moment from the May 29 episode was a long time coming, as Sarah Jessica Parker actually gave a preview of this look — which also included a vintage ’70s tiered Ossie Clark dress and $120 Dr. Scholl’s wooden slides — while shooting the scene a year ago. Viewers now are just ready to feast, as one posted:

Lawd Carrie and this big ass hat #AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/IjIDZDg5v9May 30, 2025

The good news is that the extended 12-episode third season has just kicked off, and I can’t imagine the wild looks are going anywhere. Tune in for new episodes of And Just Like That at 9 p.m. ET Thursdays streaming on Max.