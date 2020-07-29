Wait, Karl Urban Has A Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Cameo?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It's hard to believe it, but the Skywalker Saga has been over for months now. J.J Abrams' Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrived last December, and ended the nine-film narrative that began with A New Hope. The galaxy far, far away is known for including some celebrity cameos, and it turns out that Abrams snuck in one more that was kept under wraps: The Boys' Karl Urban.