Metal Gear Solid Creator Wants An Old Guard Actor For Solid Snake

Of course, the role of Solid Snake is likely to be at least somewhat in demand when the time actually comes to cast the part. Oscar Isaac has stated in the past that he would love to play Snake in any future film and director Jordan Vogt-Roberts, who is currently trying to make a Metal Gear Solid movie happen, has thrown his support behind the idea. But honestly, cover any actor in enough mud and give them a bandana and really anybody can look like Solid Snake.