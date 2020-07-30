Lawsuit Reveals Universal Parks Attraction Injured Over A Hundred, Paralyzing One

The theme park industry is trying to find its footing as it tries to get back to doing something resembling business as usual. However, Universal Orlando Resort in addition to having to figure out the future is also dealing with the past. A New York tourist is suing the resort after becoming paralyzed on the Punga Racers water slide at the Volcano Bay water park. And while this one guest is the only one to be so severely injured, the same slide has reportedly caused as many as 115 other injuries to guests, and even people testing the ride.